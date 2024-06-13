What is the secure way to transfer money internationally and not involving any bank in it?

I have been searching for a secure method of transferring money internationally and easy cashouts but not involving any banks (because of taxation-documentation-money trailing queries). Some suggestions I received were Binance P2P, but their interface is really hard for a guy like me to understand and operate.
None. Generally by trying to do something illegal you open yourself up to vulnerabilities and potential of abuse. If someone scams you - what are you going to do? Go to the police and tell them you tried to launder money and someone stole it?
Even if you think you have a legitimate reason for dodging taxes, the fact is that any channel which existed could be used for money laundering and exposes you to similar risks of being ripped off without recourse. If you are just looking for the best trustworthy option available, I think Forbes rated the services (with the caveat that these are advertisers so the opinion may be not be unbiased). Websearch will find that.– keshlamCommented 39 mins ago
Hand-carry it? Then you're just paying for the airline ticket. Of course you may be subject to taxes at the border, especially if it's enough money to justify the travel costs. And you could be robbed of it between departure and arrival.
The answer to this is cryptocurrency. There are many different ones with different pro and cons, but if your object is to transfer money internationally any of the big ones will work.
Some suggestions I received were Binance P2P, but their interface is really hard for a guy like me to understand and operate.
While I do not know the details of this particular tool, but understanding the complexity of the law, the enforcement mechanisms, the potential penalties for getting it wrong and the potential for scams is FAR more difficult that understanding the technical details of how to perform the operation. You being unwilling or unable to figure out how to make it work would indicate to me that you are unlikely to fully understand the consequences of what you are doing. It seems likely to me that something bad will happen if you attempt to do this. The bad ranges from losing your money to facing criminal penalties.