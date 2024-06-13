What is the secure way to transfer money internationally and not involving any bank in it?

The answer to this is cryptocurrency. There are many different ones with different pro and cons, but if your object is to transfer money internationally any of the big ones will work.

Some suggestions I received were Binance P2P, but their interface is really hard for a guy like me to understand and operate.

While I do not know the details of this particular tool, but understanding the complexity of the law, the enforcement mechanisms, the potential penalties for getting it wrong and the potential for scams is FAR more difficult that understanding the technical details of how to perform the operation. You being unwilling or unable to figure out how to make it work would indicate to me that you are unlikely to fully understand the consequences of what you are doing. It seems likely to me that something bad will happen if you attempt to do this. The bad ranges from losing your money to facing criminal penalties.