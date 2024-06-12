I've wanted to work remotely and travel the world for as long as I can remember. I finally asked my employer if this would be ok with them and they said that it would be fine by them. However they agreed very quickly and I don't think they considered how it might affect them.

My employer is small and based in USA Utah, as am i for now. What I know so far is that my employer pays me and that I have to pay taxes on that income. That part is fine I'm not worried about my taxes. But I know nothing about what my employer needs to do tax wise to employ me in a normal situation better yet in this new more bizarre situation.

So before I double check that this is fine and that they fully understand that I'm not going to be a resident of the state anymore. I'd like to be more informed about what kinds of changes if any they would need to make on their end in order to support this type of thing.

For what its worth I will not be becoming a taxable citizen in any other country or state. I'm just going to float around for a couple of years. I'm hoping I'll be able to claim the FEIE exception and that that won't affect them. But even if i have to pay full federal and Utah state taxes it would still be worth it to me.