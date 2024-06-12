I have been finding conflicting information on the internet regarding whether depreciation and amortization (D&A) is part of operating expenses.

On the Income Statement page on Wikipedia, D&A is considered to be part of operating expenses.

On the Operating Profit page on Investopedia, D&A is not included as part of operating expenses when calculating the formula for Operating Profit

For the sake of consistent terminology and language, is it more conventional for one to include D&A under operating expenses or not