It is generally considered an "Operating Expense" in the sense that it represents the "cost" of using assets to operate the business. The alternative would be a "non-operating" expense, which would not make sense since it's definitely related to ongoing operations.
Investopedia often contains semantic contradictions when defining financial terms - it seems that in their formula for "Operating Profit" they are considering "Operating Expense" to be the actual tangible expenses when operating a company, and account for D&A separately to calculate Operating Profit. Since Depreciation is a non-tangible, non-cash expense, one could argue that it's not a true expense required to operate the business since it's not cash out the door (like payroll, advertising, etc.), but a necessary "expense" to balance the drop in value of an operating asset over time.
Since they are included in "Operating Profit", which would just be Operating Revenue less Operating Expense, it would make more sense to me to include D&A in Operating Expense - it's not clear why that Investopedia article breaks it out separately. In fact, one Investopedia page on Operating Expense does include D&A, while another does not (at least not explicitly).