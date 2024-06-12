I understand stock prices are determined by supply and demand. If I own a share in some company and more people want to buy it than there are sellers available, my share value will go up.

My question is the intricacies of this process. I only know my share has gone up value based on what I see in my brokerage account. Meaning I don't intrinsically know my share has gone up in value unless somebody/something else tells me it has. How does this work?

Another question I have about stock prices is this: Tesla right now is priced around 180$ per share. It usually trades tens of millions of times a day. Now imagine trading is forbidden one day for everyone except for one seller and one buyer. They exchange a single Tesla share at 200$. Is it true that once trading is open again to everyone, the stock price at that opening moment is 200$ per share (as opposed to 180$ previously from the tens of millions of trades)?