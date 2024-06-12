Reading the book about FX trading called "Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves" by Kathy Lien. Can't understand the idea of Charting Economic Surprises Author says

One way for traders to stay on top of economic trends is to chart economic data surprises against price action. Figure 3.2 illustrates how this can be done. The chart graphs how much an economic indicator has deviated from its consensus forecast, or the ‘‘surprise,’’ and stacks them on the same side and graphs price (blue line) action when the data was release against the surprise, with a simple regression line (white line). This can be done for all of the major currency pairs and provides a visual guide to understanding whether price action has been in line with economic fundamentals and can be used as a guide to future price action. Economic data can be found on the calendars of any major forex website, and price action can generally be downloaded from your trading platforms.

Where on the chart I can see when exact data release happend? In other words how can I match the date when economic indicator has deviated from its consensus forecast and exact moment when price reacted(blue line)?