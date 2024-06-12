The stock market as a whole rises and falls. Institutional investors represent 90% of stock market trading volume, generally possess hundreds of billions of Dollars in assets, and aren't motivated to "get rich quick" since they already have plenty of money. Their objective rather is to grow their assets long-term in a consistent way. This is in contrast to the individual investor who would be solely motivated to get rich quickly and thus would be making frequent high-risk trades.

From the S&P 500 chart, we can see over the last month it has gone up and down between 5221 points and 5375 points. For this up and down ripple to occur, clearly institutional investors have been selling and buying very frequently, much like a day trader would. My question is why? Why would they make these short-term adjustments when their assets are worth hundreds of billions of Dollars? What are they doing with the cash from selling in the meantime?