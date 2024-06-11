I am a French young personal investor that took interested in ETF during the pandemic COVID. I have soon started to invest in ETF that follows indices such as the MSCI World, the S&P500 or the Nasdaq-100.

I have recently also started to invest in leveraged ETF such as Nasdaq-100 leveraged daily x2 LQQ) or CL2. CL2 isn't exactly like a S&P500 leveraged daily x2 but SSO is. However, I am very much surprised I could not find any ETF that tracks the MSCI World LEVERAGED 2X Daily (SHLE)?

Have I not searched enough? Is there any reason for that? On the 11th of June 2024, SHLE has a returned of 161% over the last 5 years while the MSCI World has a performance of +63% on the same period.