Car title loans are short term loans (typically 2-4 weeks) that use your car as collateral. You sign over the title to then, and they let you drive the car until the loan is paid off (with fees). That means that if you default on the loan, the lender can seize possession of the car (since it's legally theirs now), sell it to cover the loan, and might give you any remainder.

There are no restrictions that I know of on the specifics of the car, other than what the car is worth based on those characteristics. They will generally loan you less than half of the value of the car (to make sure they can get their money back), and usually not more than a few thousand dollars. If you can sell or trade in the car for $10k, you might be able to borrow $5k.

Your credit history and income will definitely be factors, but less so that personal loans since there is collateral involved. You will likely have to own the car outright (not have any other loans on the car).

They are TERRIBLE loans for several reasons:

They are incredibly expensive (in both interest and fees) compared with more traditional car loans when purchasing a car and other secured loans like HELOCs. A 25% monthly rate is equivalent to a 300% annual rate without compounding.

If you decide to just default and let them take the car, they will sell it for much less than market value - they only care about getting their part of the loan back and don't care how much they have to return to you (if anything)

They are designed for desperate people and often lead to (or are a part of) a debt spiral, where you borrow money to pay off an existing loan, often at higher and higher rates. They are NOT a solution to a debt problem.

They are only slightly better than "payday" loans that rely on your credit worthiness. But it may be better to lose a car than to lose your kneecaps...