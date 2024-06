I am on my spouse PPO plan as dependent and he is filing taxes married and filed jointly with his name. Now I got new job where my employer is giving HSA account(employer contribution too!). Can my husband remove me as dependent from his insurance and can I opt for HSA account in mid of year? If yes, how to file taxes for this year? My husband insurance plan is good with all benefits but I want to go with HSA account just for save some tax amount.