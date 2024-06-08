Depositing a check made payable to "Cash" is generally legal, but it can be risky due to the lack of a specified payee. When a check is made out to "Cash," it becomes a bearer instrument, meaning whoever possesses the check can cash or deposit it. This can pose a security risk if the check is lost or stolen, as anyone could potentially cash it. Additionally, banks may have their own policies regarding the acceptance of checks made out to "Cash." It's advisable to handle such checks carefully and promptly deposit them into your own account to minimize any potential risks. If you have concerns or questions about depositing a check made payable to "Cash," it's best to consult with your bank or a legal professional for guidance.