I have been a customer of Brokerage Firm since 2015. Currently married to my spouse who works for Investment Bank. We disclosed my account information in her company's compliance portal, and they're able to collect detail on my activity, etc. Yesterday, I tried to make a trade and got the following error message: "As an employee of Investment Bank, you are required to accept a one-time trading agreement. Review and execute the Investment Bank Trade Consent Agreement. If you do not agree to the terms of the agreement, you may not trade."

In the agreement, among other things, I need to agree that:

"Brokerage Firm is authorized to accept instruction from Investment Bank to transfer securities, cash or other assets in my Account to Investment Bank in connection with any indebtedness or any other obligation that I (we) have to Investment Bank, as determined by Investment Bank in its sole discretion, however such obligation may have arisen. This authority will not apply to an Account that is an individual retirement account (IRA) or qualified retirement plan account subject to the prohibited transactions rules under Section 406 of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, or Section 4975 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986."

My question is, how does it make sense for me to agree to this? Seems a little bit extreme. If I agree, what's stopping Investment Bank from taking money arbitrarily from my account based on obligations that they've determined in their sole discretion however they have arisen? If I agreed to this, seems I wouldn't have any legal recourse. Maybe I'm being paranoid here, but just curious if they can legally take my money, what would stop them from doing just that?