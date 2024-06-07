I am curious about tax implications and any law/rule regarding the execution of a stop-loss order (realizing a gain), and then deciding to buy back into that same asset in a short period. For instance, today The crypto markets took a dive and I hit a stop-loss on ETH. ETH is now hovering just above where it sold. Now, obviously I owe capital gains at this point for any realized profit from the transaction. I’m wondering if, in the case I decide to buy back in because the market feels like the bottom isn’t falling out; is there a way to save that tax burden since I’m really not taking profits and intend to stay in the investment. I guess first question, can the Wash-Sale Rule act in an opposite fashion, whereas it would protect me from seemingly undue taxation? Since that rule prevents people from cheating on taxes (harvesting a loss, then buying back immediately at the same price), it sure would be neat if it could work to protect us from the grubby hands of the IRS in an equal but opposite fashion. It would suck to have to take invested money off the table to pay that tax bill when I am trying to re-enter the investment and plan to pay the capital gains once I actually sell to either enter another asset or simply take profit. Any insight is appreciated.