Has anyone cash a check that says pay to the order of cash legally it's mine right because I deposited it as I got a deposit confirmation and then later on they close my account and gave the money back to someone else without even notified me
How did you get the check?– mhoran_psprep18 mins ago
At least in the US: Yes. That's an old convention for a "bearer check", depositable to any account. Insecure, of course, but when checks were more common thus was sometimes a desirable option.
There's a reference to this in Mel Brooks' movie, The Producers, where one of the women being swindled has the line (approximately) "I've made the check out to Cash, as you asked... That's a funny name for a show!"