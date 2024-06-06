At least in the US: Yes. That's an old convention for a "bearer check", depositable to any account. Insecure, of course, but when checks were more common thus was sometimes a desirable option.

There's a reference to this in Mel Brooks' movie, The Producers, where one of the women being swindled has the line (approximately) "I've made the check out to Cash, as you asked... That's a funny name for a show!"