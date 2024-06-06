1

Has anyone cash a check that says pay to the order of cash legally it's mine right because I deposited it as I got a deposit confirmation and then later on they close my account and gave the money back to someone else without even notified me

Improve this question
New contributor
Joe Martinez is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

At least in the US: Yes. That's an old convention for a "bearer check", depositable to any account. Insecure, of course, but when checks were more common thus was sometimes a desirable option.

There's a reference to this in Mel Brooks' movie, The Producers, where one of the women being swindled has the line (approximately) "I've made the check out to Cash, as you asked... That's a funny name for a show!"

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .