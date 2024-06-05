Like the title says, if I wanted to use money in a retirement account for a down payment on my first home and cite the first time homebuyer exemption, can I take money from 2 separate accounts to reach the $10k limit? Or would it all have to come out of 1 account?

I have multiple retirement accounts from previous jobs and wanted to close one of them anyway, but this account is only about half of the $10k limit, so could I take the other half from another Roth IRA that I have so I can use up the whole $10k limit since I will not be able to use the first time homebuyer exemption again?