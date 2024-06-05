I currently trade using a combination of volume footprint and TPO charts, and am interested in using Time and Sales data to help strengthen my conviction when placing a trade. However, when making a trade recently, the T&S data did not show what I was expecting it to.

The trade was on the company Cava, and I was expecting to see much more activity occurring on the bid and ask, but a large majority of the trades were listed as "Between The Bid And Ask". At this current moment I do not know how to interpret those trades as good or bad.

I was hoping someone more informed than myself could elaborate on my specific scenario, as well as whether T&S data is worth it in the long run. I've also attached a photo of the time and sales data.