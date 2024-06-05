The longest stock market stagnation in recent times was in the early 2000s: first the dot-com crash, then the great recession. If someone in 1999 had bought into, say, an S&P 500 index fund, it would have lost value, regained it, lost it again, but not lastingly recovered until after more than a decade later.

What investment strategy would have been best for a hypothetical medium-term investor in the U.S. in 1999, for example one who needs to periodically withdraw from their portfolio? I don't mean buying into some odd stock cherry-picked through a time machine, but rather some actual investment strategy that could have existed at that time.