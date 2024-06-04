Start with asking your employer. There may be an HR person or a benefits person who can provide the answers you need.

But my guess is that they are not looking for proof that you are spending it on insurance expenses or premiums. If they did require it there would be a website or forms that you would have to submit as proof.

I do wonder about it being un-taxed. I did have one employer that did include on the stub how much they were providing for their part of the insurance premium, but that was just for information purposes. Check the lines on the stub to see if the money is really un-taxed. You may have to use a spreadsheet.