Across a variety of sources, I often see the following argument (paraphrased):

Leveraged ETFs are a bad investment, because if the stock goes up x%, then down x%, an ETF leveraged n-times has a value of (1-nx)(1+nx) = 1-n^2x^2. So, increased leverage makes you hurt more from an (up,down) or (down,up) move.

While this argument (or something similar) is often given, it strikes me as incorrect, or at least improperly defended. Sure, Leveraged ETFs do worse when the market makes two moves in opposite directions, but it does better when the market makes two moves in the same direction. I.e. (1-nx)(1-nx) > (1-x)(1-x) and (1+nx)(1+nx) > (1+x)(1+x). In fact, the four cases (UP, UP), (UP, DOWN), (DOWN,UP), (DOWN,DOWN), when summed together, mutually cancel, so that leverage doesn't have an effect on the expected value.

This is easy to see by considering that and so if the distribution of percentage gain/loss is symmetric, the rebalancing/leverage doesn't even have any negative effect on the expected value of the stock.

But, stocks aren't symmetric and tend to increase over time, so the leverage actually works in your favor.

Running an analysis of the buy-and-hold strategy everyday from 2010 to now, TQQQ almost always outperforms the QQQ over long time horizons.

With all of this in mind, I wonder what real arguments can be given against long holding leveraged ETFs. I'm especially interested in arguments that would apply to a risk neutral investor (obviously to a risk-averse investor that -81% as the worst return is very significant).

I'm by no means an experienced or knowledgeable trader, so let me know if I'm missing something obvious and significant in my highly simplified model.