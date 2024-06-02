0

Let's say you own a parking space. You have two options:

  1. You can rent out the parking space for $1,000/month. It seems fair to assume that the rent will keep pace with inflation, which we'll call 2% over the long term, but otherwise remain fixed in real terms. For the example, we'll also assume that it's always occupied (i.e. no vacancy) and that there is no tax owed on the income.

  2. You can sell the space, and use the proceeds to pay down long term debt that you would would otherwise carry at 4.5% (again, ignore tax effects/deductions).

How would you go about determining the price at which it is preferable to sell the space instead of renting it out?

Nothing of what you said is really relevant to price setting. Price is set by the market demand.

You can determine that the price is not worth it for you given the criteria, but the criteria is not the price driver. The price to sell is the price at which someone else will want to buy. You determine that by using comparables and analyzing the market demand and supply.

  • True - I clarified the question. I'm looking for the minimum price at which it is better for you to sell it instead of renting it out. Thank you.
    – Vanilla551
    1 hour ago
  • @Vanilla551 you can just use pure math and calculate ROI based the interest rate you mentioned compared to the rental income you mentioned. The cross point is your minimum price to make it worth it.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I am not sure how to do that exactly, though.
    – Vanilla551
    1 hour ago
  • To be more specific, I am not sure how to do that in light of the notion that the rent will presumably keep pace with inflation. Otherwise, I'd just say: OK, $12,000/year, and I want to beat 4.5%, so you break even if you sell it for 12000/.045 = $266,666.
    – Vanilla551
    35 mins ago

