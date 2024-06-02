Let's say you own a parking space. You have two options:

You can rent out the parking space for $1,000/month. It seems fair to assume that the rent will keep pace with inflation, which we'll call 2% over the long term, but otherwise remain fixed in real terms. For the example, we'll also assume that it's always occupied (i.e. no vacancy) and that there is no tax owed on the income. You can sell the space, and use the proceeds to pay down long term debt that you would would otherwise carry at 4.5% (again, ignore tax effects/deductions).

How would you go about determining the price at which it is preferable to sell the space instead of renting it out?