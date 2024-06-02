My wife is a public school teacher in Colorado with a government pension that will be more than 75% of my social security benefit in today's dollars. (The relevant number being 75%, consisting of 1/(2/3) for GPO consideration and an additional 0.5 for spousal benefits multiplier.) She has not paid into SS for enough years to have her own benefit.

Additional considerations: (1) I am about 11 years from FRA; (2) her pension benefit does not give COLA; instead, they do an "annual increase" of 0 to 2%, depending on funding level of the pension and inflation - current and expected AI is 1.0%.

Over time, my SS benefit will likely overtake hers, assuming inflation and also assuming for this conversation that SS benefits are not substantially lowered in coming years due to the upcoming SS funding crunch.

My question is when are her GPO considerations evaluated? This is relevant given the difference in COLA for SS versus AI for her pension, resulting in different slopes over time. Is GPO a one-time evaluation at the time that she files for SS benefits? Is it at FRA or at the time that I file? Is it reconsidered for widower benefits if I die before she does?