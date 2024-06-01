I want to understand if I'll pay taxes to the UK on my foreign income earned in the US and if the current tax treaty allows me to be exempt. Next is my understanding, and I'd like to know if it is correct.

I'm a tax resident in the UK for the 24-25 tax year. During that tax year, I'll do a three-month internship in the US for PhD students at a company, and I'll be hired as an employee during those months. This income will be taxed in the US at source.

In the same tax year, I will be employed in the UK until the internship starts. These two will be my only sources of income during the tax year.

I understand that I must complete the UK Self Assessment, report both incomes and claim tax relief credits on the taxes paid in the US. This relief will compare the taxes paid in the US and the UK, for such foreign income, and the relief is equal to the one that is the least. Assuming that the taxes paid in the US will be the lowest, I am still due to pay taxes on my foreign income in the UK.

To provide more context, I can't apply to a split-year treatment since I was a UK tax resident in the previous tax year, and I'll be one in the following. Also, my salary in the UK already exceeds my personal allowance.

Thanks in advance.