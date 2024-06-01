When I pay for some bill online in the USA (US card, US merchant), sometimes I am being asked for my entire address, and sometimes I am being asked for only my ZIP code. Why? Different levels of security? The entire address is used for what purpose (e.g., spam)? etc.
Some merchants compare shipping and billing addresses as another security measure. Some even won't allow shipping to an address that doesn't match billing (especially for more high-value products).
It can also be a requirement of the billing processor to reduce the risk of chargebacks depending on the merchants' risk profiles.