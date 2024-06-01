0

I want to amend my 2018 form 540 personal tax return but can only find the online form for year 2023.

Use the 2022 edition of the 540 Schedule X form and instructions. There is a space at the top to put the year you are amending. Starting in 2023, 540 Schedule X has been year-specific, but for 2017 through 2022, you are supposed to use the most updated edition of 540 Schedule X (and the most updated edition that allows this is 2022), and put the year you are amending.

