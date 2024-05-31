homework question:

Suppose a company purchased $1,200 of Supplies for cash but in error debited Equipment for $1,200. What is the entry required to reverse the original entry and then create the correct journal entry on November 7?

The debit to Cash and credit to Equipment is the reversing entry. The debit to Supplies and credit to Cash is the correcting entry. The debit to Supplies places the supplies' cost in the correct account. Now both Supplies and Equipment are correct.

The statement mixes up the terms for the entries. Here’s the correct terminology for the entries described:

The debit to Supplies and credit to Cash is the correcting entry. This entry corrects the original error by placing the cost of supplies in the correct account. The debit to Cash and credit to Equipment would not be a reversing entry; it would actually be part of the original erroneous entry that is being corrected. A reversing entry typically occurs in the next accounting period and would reverse an adjusting entry, not an original transaction entry. So, the correct sequence to fix the error would be:

Reverse the incorrect entry (if it was an adjusting entry). Make the correcting entry to record the transaction properly. In this scenario, the correcting entry is the debit to Supplies and credit to Cash, which places the supplies’ cost in the correct account and ensures that both Supplies and Equipment accounts are correct. The reversing entry would only apply if the original entry was an adjusting entry made at the end of an accounting period, which is then reversed at the beginning of the next period.