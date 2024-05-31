Assume husband is moving out of the California permanently (with out stepping back in) and lives in non-community property state (Oregon, Wyoming). California wife doesn't have any income from either California or other sources. If filing MFJ at federal level, and MFJ at state, does the joint filers has to pay the taxes for the income earned in Orgeon ? How about MFJ at federal and MFS at state (because the husband doesn't have California sourced income and has lived out of California whole year) , does the California spouse have to pay taxes on the Oregon spouse's income. I know if Oregon were a community property state, then you'll have to split the Oregon income in 1/2 and pay California taxes on one half while filing MFJ for california.