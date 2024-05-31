Assume husband is moving out of the California permanently (with out stepping back in) and lives in non-community property state (Oregon, Wyoming). California wife doesn't have any income from either California or other sources. If filing MFJ at federal level, and MFJ at state, does the joint filers has to pay the taxes for the income earned in Orgeon ? How about MFJ at federal and MFS at state (because the husband doesn't have California sourced income and has lived out of California whole year) , does the California spouse have to pay taxes on the Oregon spouse's income. I know if Oregon were a community property state, then you'll have to split the Oregon income in 1/2 and pay California taxes on one half while filing MFJ for california.
california taxes on non california sources of income when husband and wife are residing in different states
If filing MFJ at federal level, and MFJ at state, does the joint filers has to pay the taxes for the income earned in Orgeon ?
Yes.
How about MFJ at federal and MFS at state (because the husband doesn't have California sourced income and has lived out of California whole year) , does the California spouse have to pay taxes on the Oregon spouse's income.
This is a more interesting case, and may require a professional assistance (a lawyer probably). Basically, you're asking whether the community property rules of California marriage apply to income outside of California. They do, generally, and my understanding is that even if the husband is in Oregon, California family law applies due to wife's California residency. But as I said - you'd probably need a professional opinion.