I am looking to start a company which i will be the sole owner and employee of. This company i will use to reduce the cost of purchasing items that i personally want, but i will be purchasing it thorugh the company to take advantages of tax deductions (UK), the company will own and run a youtube account which i will post videos of me opening these products, (eg: a new phone unboxing etc) so that it is actually valid and it isnt a random company that doesnt do anything. Is this legal and possible?