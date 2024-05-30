In Germany, actively managed funds often pay periodic provisions to bank consultants.

This is still legal, but since a few years brokers have to disclose these payments for all funds you have shares of in your account.

However, is there also a way to get this information upfront?

I mean, learning about this after the fact is better than nothing - but arguably a person needs this transparency before he orders shares of fund in order to be able to make an informed buy decision.

Perhaps there is some kind of online database available?

Regarding terminology: You can also call such periodic provisions kickbacks. In German, banks and fund managers often call them 'Zuwendungen', 'Vermittlungsentgelte', 'Vermittlungsfolgeprovisionen' or similar.

I'm just interested in periodic provisions. There are also one-time provisions possible, i.e. when shares of a fund are directly bought from the investment company (that actively manages the fund) and that company charges a one time fee for this ('Ausgabeaufschlag') which it might redistribute as a provision to a sales agent or bank consultant.