Why the issuer has motivation to redeem preferred shares at par value when they would otherwise trade (on the basis of dividends,maturity and required rate of return) above par value ?

For me this does not make sense unless the issuer is obliged to redeem these shares at market price at maturity and he believes that these market prices would be higher than par value. Otherwise he can just wait and pay par value at maturity. There is no reason to pay a price above par value.

Can you help me please?