I have a fixed-rate home mortgage and a T-bill ladder that is contractually guaranteed to earn exactly the monthly payment on the mortgage, regardless of market rate changes. How can I reattach the mortgage from the home to the T-bills? (The reason to do this is of course to then get someone else to assume the mortgage and T-bills at a fair price, without selling my home.)

The mortgage holder should be absolutely thrilled by the huge reduction in risk. (Currently they are effectively insuring my home. Homeowner's insurance has numerous exclusions and doesn't cover true rebuild cost, regardless of coverage limits.) How do I make this transaction with the mortgage holder?