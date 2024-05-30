0

I have a fixed-rate home mortgage and a T-bill ladder that is contractually guaranteed to earn exactly the monthly payment on the mortgage, regardless of market rate changes. How can I reattach the mortgage from the home to the T-bills? (The reason to do this is of course to then get someone else to assume the mortgage and T-bills at a fair price, without selling my home.)

The mortgage holder should be absolutely thrilled by the huge reduction in risk. (Currently they are effectively insuring my home. Homeowner's insurance has numerous exclusions and doesn't cover true rebuild cost, regardless of coverage limits.) How do I make this transaction with the mortgage holder?

Improve this question
2
  • 2
    what happens to the value of the ladder if the interest rate changes?
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago
  • @mhoran_psprep The value of the ladder fluctuates in a roughly similar manner as the mortgage. But this is irrelevant because the mortgage holder doesn't have the right to get all their money back in one shot. What matters for contractual purposes is that the ladder is guaranteed to cover the monthly payments no matter what happens. I've updated the question to make this point clearer.
    – personal_cloud
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
3

There are not standard mechanisms that I am aware of to "swap out" the collateral for a mortgage, let alone to assign t-bills as collateral. Some other thoughts on why this would be difficult:

  1. in order to use T-Bills as collateral for a mortgage, the bank would need to have some legal protection for taking ownership of the bills in the case of default. With mortgages this is done via a lien on the title that prevents transferring ownership without the express permission of the lien holder. I don't know if it is possible to attach a lien to T-bills to prevent you from selling them. It certainly isn't something that's as common and streamlined as the current mortgage lien process is.

  2. Banks often sell mortgages to other companies to package the loans into mortgage-backed securities, where investors buy pools of thousands of mortgages and collect a share of the payments. A mortgage with a non-standard collateral would be much harder to pool with other mortgages, regardless of the "lower risk".

  3. From the bank's perspective, their only concern is that the homeowners insurance covers the balance of the mortgage, not the replacement cost. If your insurance does not cover replacement cost, that' your risk, not the bank's. They will get their money before you get what's left over to start rebuilding or buying a new house.

I would be shocked if any bank would be willing to go through the effort of setting all of this up. A local bank is going to have more flexibility to do strange things than a large national bank, though.

If you just want to get rid of the lien on the house, you could just sell the t-bill ladder, apply that lump sum to the mortgage, and pay off any remainder very quickly. Or just set up automatic payments so that the income from the bonds flows to the banks more smoothly.

Improve this answer
7
  • I've seen some smaller banks offering cash-secured loans; that is a good suggestion. Paying off the mortgage would be a good deal if the bank would give me a fair price. However right now my bank is quoting a payoff amount that is just face value, which is 5 points above market! I think a small bank might be motivated to split the difference to make a quick 1-2 point profit.
    – personal_cloud
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    If the bank still owns the mortgage (rather then just servicing it), then yes they may be willing to settle for less than face value if you offer to give them more then they would get for selling the loan to another bank, If they don't own the loan anymore then there's not much they can do.
    – D Stanley
    54 mins ago
  • Also consider taxes. I currently automatically transfer funds from the t-bills to the mortgage, but it's not very tax efficient: the 1099-INT counts as interest income because I don't have a business entity for it. I think a trust or small bank could pay much lower taxes. (But I don't want to create a business or trust just to restructure my mortgage.)
    – personal_cloud
    54 mins ago
  • 1
    Note that settling for lower than face value would likely be taxable also - they are essentially "forgiving" the remaining balance.
    – D Stanley
    30 mins ago
  • 1
    Indeed, so-called portable mortgages where the underlying property collateral can be swapped out for a different piece of property collateral are very uncommon in the US. I would imagine that a mortgage where the underlying property can be swapped out for an entirely different class of asset are all but unheard of.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    16 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .