There are not standard mechanisms that I am aware of to "swap out" the collateral for a mortgage, let alone to assign t-bills as collateral. Some other thoughts on why this would be difficult:
in order to use T-Bills as collateral for a mortgage, the bank would need to have some legal protection for taking ownership of the bills in the case of default. With mortgages this is done via a lien on the title that prevents transferring ownership without the express permission of the lien holder. I don't know if it is possible to attach a lien to T-bills to prevent you from selling them. It certainly isn't something that's as common and streamlined as the current mortgage lien process is.
Banks often sell mortgages to other companies to package the loans into mortgage-backed securities, where investors buy pools of thousands of mortgages and collect a share of the payments. A mortgage with a non-standard collateral would be much harder to pool with other mortgages, regardless of the "lower risk".
From the bank's perspective, their only concern is that the homeowners insurance covers the balance of the mortgage, not the replacement cost. If your insurance does not cover replacement cost, that' your risk, not the bank's. They will get their money before you get what's left over to start rebuilding or buying a new house.
I would be shocked if any bank would be willing to go through the effort of setting all of this up. A local bank is going to have more flexibility to do strange things than a large national bank, though.
If you just want to get rid of the lien on the house, you could just sell the t-bill ladder, apply that lump sum to the mortgage, and pay off any remainder very quickly. Or just set up automatic payments so that the income from the bonds flows to the banks more smoothly.