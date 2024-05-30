I am located in Canada. My friend was sending me some money. She is located in South Carolina and sending via bank to bank transfer. Transfer was made 2 weeks ago and still has not been received on my end but. Shows completed on hers. I have provided the account number and the routing number. Her bank says it should of taking 72 hours while my bank receiving end end say about 10 bd which would of been yesterday due holidays and weekends. How long normally should a wire transfer take from The states to Canada?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 9 times
New contributor
I'd say 10 business days given what your bank said, plus another day or two for internal processing. It sounds like this is an issue with your bank.– Pete B.30 mins ago
Is this a person you actually have a history with? Someone you’ve only talked to online?– nobody15 mins ago
