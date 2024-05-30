I am located in Canada. My friend was sending me some money. She is located in South Carolina and sending via bank to bank transfer. Transfer was made 2 weeks ago and still has not been received on my end but. Shows completed on hers. I have provided the account number and the routing number. Her bank says it should of taking 72 hours while my bank receiving end end say about 10 bd which would of been yesterday due holidays and weekends. How long normally should a wire transfer take from The states to Canada?