It is in the news that UK Finance (who represent 300 organisations including major banks) are calling for social media firms to contribute to the cost of fraud on their platforms. The problem is presented as:

Figures from its fraud report show that 78% of authorised push payment scams, where a victim is tricked into approving a transaction, with about three-quarters of those beginning on social media.

From the Payments System Regulator:

There are various types of APP scams which are either: ‘malicious payee’, for example, tricking someone into purchasing goods which don’t exist or are never received.

‘malicious redirection’, for example a fraudster impersonating bank staff to get someone to transfer funds out of their bank account and into that of a fraudster.

As I understand it the malicious payee problem is the primary reason we have a reversible payments system. If the item is not delivered they report it and the bank reverses the transaction. I do not think this is what they are talking about here.

Fraudsters would be severely impaired in their ability to impersonate bank staff on social media if all text based bank communications were PGP signed. This would allow any customer to validate that a communication came from the bank. This validation can be easily automated in email programs, and social media firms could add that functionality if banks signed their messages.

Googling their site for pgp gives no hits. Does any such organisation have a public policy or statement about the use to PGP on banks communications with customers to prevent others impersonating bank staff and initiating APP scams?