It is almost certainly a scam, even if the mechanics are not obvious. There are more legitimate ways for them to provide you a product a test without making you go through hoops to deposit a printed check (which is likely a violation of your bank's remote deposit terms as well) and buy the product yourself.

Most likely the check will eventually bounce, and you'll be on the hook to cover the bad check.

It could also be some sort of money laundering, where you do not directly lose money but are unwittingly hiding the true source of money by channeling it through you.

Either way, I would not participate any further.