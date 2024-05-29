Rather than accepting money transfer via something like Venmo, I would prefer that someone simply makes payments into my credit (card) account. Can this be securely set up so that they send a payment to my account without them knowing my CC details? Like is it possible to set up some unique locator within my CC account that can only be paid into (meaning impossible to steal from me)?
2 Answers
tl;dr: No, most likely not - your credit card account simply cannot accept payments at all
It is hard to prove a negative - however, I have never heard of a bank that offers a way for someone else to transfer money into your credit card account.
The account behind a credit card is not intended as a regular, "full-service" bank account - it is only for processing your credit card payments. The only incoming payments will be refunds resulting from your payments (and possibly transfers by yourself to "prefill" your account so you can spend more than your usual monthly limit).
So no - you generally cannot have someone send money to your credit card account. To be sure, you would have to ask your bank which issued your credit card, but I suspect the answer will be no.
If you want to accept payment, you will have to use one of the established money transfer methods (and have an associated account), such as (but not limited to):
-
To answer your question before- Square is a potential option? Also- good answer too. 18 mins ago
I am writing this answer because I have been in the same situation as you're in- so I know a bit about what to do.
Unfortunately, as I found out, this isn't actually possible- but I have a very good solution that should fit your needs, and this is what I did:
Use Virtual Credit Card Numbers.
VCCNs are unique, and one-time-use credit card numbers that are linked to your real credit card account. When you request a VCCN, your CC provider produces a new unique and randomly generated number that is valid for a specified period of time. I was given the option of having it valid for 1-30 days, when I applied.
The process is automated and I usually used to receive an SMS or email containing my VVCN.
They aren't perfect, but this is why VCCNs are more secure:
- They can only be used once, and then expire.
- They are anonymous, so they don't give away your real CC number.
- You can choose whether they can only be transferred to, but don't have to go the other way.
But, like anything, there are also limitations:
- Not all card providers offer them- this one is a big one!
- Some providers have limitations on the types of transactions.
- Some providers, even if it is a small one, charge a fee.
Check out this link, which covers pretty much everything I've said, that you need to know to make an informed decision.
And if you are interested in this suggestion, then contact your local bank to discuss details and obtain more bank-specific info!
-
Sorry, but how does this answer the question? OP asked about receiving payment - how does a VCCN help with that? 1 hour ago
-
@sleske this is exactly what the OP is asking. “without them knowing my CC details?” If the OP sends them their VCCN number, then the payer only knows this- and not the OPs real CC number. But thanks for expressing your concerns anyway.– security_paranoid1 hour ago
-
Yes, this answers the "without them knowing my CC details", but not the "payment into my CC account" part - which seems to be the crucial thing. A VCCN allows you to pay someone without disclosing your regular CC information, but it does not allow receiving payment, does it? 1 hour ago
-
@sleske Generally, VCCNs are designed to provide anonymous payment online, like you said, but it can also go the other way, for example from my own experience. But like I said in my answer- it really depends on the provider.– security_paranoid1 hour ago
-
Interesting. I have never heard of a CC (virtual or otherwise) allowing incoming transfers, i.e. receiving money. The Forbes article you link to does not mention it either. Do you have some link to a bank offering this? I think that would be what OP is looking for. 1 hour ago