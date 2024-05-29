tl;dr: No, most likely not - your credit card account simply cannot accept payments at all

It is hard to prove a negative - however, I have never heard of a bank that offers a way for someone else to transfer money into your credit card account.

The account behind a credit card is not intended as a regular, "full-service" bank account - it is only for processing your credit card payments. The only incoming payments will be refunds resulting from your payments (and possibly transfers by yourself to "prefill" your account so you can spend more than your usual monthly limit).

So no - you generally cannot have someone send money to your credit card account. To be sure, you would have to ask your bank which issued your credit card, but I suspect the answer will be no.

If you want to accept payment, you will have to use one of the established money transfer methods (and have an associated account), such as (but not limited to):