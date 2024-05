I am planning to buy tbills from treasurydirect . This page says that auction happens every week then why is there so much of lag between my transaction date 05-18-2024 and Issue Date: 06-04-2024?

below is my first attempt

Transaction: Date: 05-18-2024 Description: Purchase Requested Par Amount: $100.00 Confirm #: IAAAA Confirm #: IAAAA Type: 17-Week Bill Par Amount: $100.00 Number of Reinvestments: 0 Issue Date: 06-04-2024