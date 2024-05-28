I am trying to reroute a payment (or money transfer) from someone directly to my CC (that has a balance enough to absorb the payment), bypassing depositing it into a bank account. Like, someone owes me money and I owe money to someone else (CC), why not have that someone pay directly into my CC account. Is there a way to do it bypassing a bank account? Like a money transfer service that will redeem the account balance to a CC account and not into a bank account.