I would like to have money transfer routed directly into a credit card account. I could have the payee send a deposit directly into my CC account (where the balance is higher than the payment) but I would have to give them my CC number and I don't want that.

Is there a money transfer platform, like Venmo, on which I could receive a payment from someone but not use my regular (checking/savings) bank account to withdraw but a credit card that has a balance high enough to absorb the payment? Yes, I could withdraw into a bank account and then from there pay the CC but why not go directly from the platform into the CC?