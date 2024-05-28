0

At the risk of sounding paranoid, I'm curious about how one mitigates the risk that your country could collapse due to internal strife.

Hypothetical:

Investor owns shares in two companies (A and B), via a brokerage in their home country (the USA, if specifics are useful). Company A is located in their home country, while Company B is not (let's say Canada).

Their home country descends into utter chaos - reason agnostic (plague, civil war, zombie apocalypse, whatever) - their brokerage is a casualty of the disaster and conditions are such that recovering the contents/value of their brokerage account is a non-starter for the foreseeable future.

Investor, being a person of means, has fled their home country to the country where Company B is located.

Is there a common practice such that they could petition Company B to essentially re-issue their shares to a new brokerage account in that other country?

Please note I am NOT asking about someone whom their home country has frozen accounts or taken other deliberate/targeted actions to prevent access to their wealth.

How does one mitigate this kind of risk in portfolio planning, generally?

2
  • The easiest way to mitigate this risk is to engage a well-established broker. Sticking to Fidelity, Vanguard, or Charles Schwab will do the trick. This scenario is playing out with a now defunct FinTech startup.
    – Pete B.
    1 hour ago
  • @PeteB. Yeah, I'm curious about what happens when even they end up paralyzed or otherwise unable to answer the phone, as it were. But 'raise the bar for the triggering event' is absolutely a reasonable first step, I agree.
    – William Walker III
    1 hour ago

0

The company has a record of who owns which shares. They have to, in order to send out dividends, validate shareholder votes, and so on.

So, yes, it should be possible to contact the company and recover access to the shares. Not having done it, I have no idea what the exact mechanism would be, but contacting the company's stockholders relations office would be the first step.

2

