At the risk of sounding paranoid, I'm curious about how one mitigates the risk that your country could collapse due to internal strife.

Hypothetical:

Investor owns shares in two companies (A and B), via a brokerage in their home country (the USA, if specifics are useful). Company A is located in their home country, while Company B is not (let's say Canada).

Their home country descends into utter chaos - reason agnostic (plague, civil war, zombie apocalypse, whatever) - their brokerage is a casualty of the disaster and conditions are such that recovering the contents/value of their brokerage account is a non-starter for the foreseeable future.

Investor, being a person of means, has fled their home country to the country where Company B is located.

Is there a common practice such that they could petition Company B to essentially re-issue their shares to a new brokerage account in that other country?

Please note I am NOT asking about someone whom their home country has frozen accounts or taken other deliberate/targeted actions to prevent access to their wealth.

How does one mitigate this kind of risk in portfolio planning, generally?