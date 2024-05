I would like to calculate the realized interest rate of my stocks. How can I do that?

Example:

I buy stock A for 1000$ in year 1. After 3 years it is worth 1158$ (+5%/a, 158$ profit)

I buy stock B for 500$ in year 2. After 2 years it is worth 530$ (+3%/a, 30$ profit)

My total profit in year 4 is 188$ which corresponds to roughly +4.5%/a on average. I would like to know how I could calculate the 4.5% instead of using trial and error.