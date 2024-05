I am soon planning to move to Canada and take up a job in Canada for next 2-3 years. During my US journey of 10+ years, I have funded my 401k and Traditional IRA.

I would like to know can I do Roth Conversion and also rollover from 401k after moving to Canada and if I can, how and where I need to pay those tax?

FYI, I am not US-citizen or LPR.