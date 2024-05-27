Lets say they are honest. They have great reviews from their customers. Everything goes right from the view of Amazon and their customers.

allow them to use my personal id and bank account or passport to create a seller account on Amazon for them. They said a business account can be created either by my passport and address, or by a company in turn created by my personal id and bank account.

What risks are there:

Taxes. You are giving them your documents and Amazon will be submitting tax forms linked to your tax ID. That means that you will have to account for this in your annual tax returns.

Bank account. Money will be flowing into that account, and also expenses. That better be a new account unconnected to your other accounts because they will have to have the login information for that account.

All the proceeds of the business go to the denomination of the church, paying for its running and growth.

You mean all the profits. You will have to trust them that it is true.

They said they have opened multiple seller accounts in the names of other people in the denomination. I was wondering what likely reasons that an organization would create multiple sellers' accounts on Amazon either at the same time or one after the closing of the previous?

Go back to the beginning of the question:

A person in my church approached me

You didn't say they were the pastor. You didn't say they were the head of the finance committee. So talk to the pastor. Talk to the people running the church. If this was a sanctioned thing they would know about it.

Of course there are risks that they will run the venture so poorly your reputation will be trashed. Remember Amazon thinks you are running it.