I have not created a business, physically or online. I don't know how to and don't have a plan right now.
A person in my church approached me and asked if I could allow them to use my personal id and bank account or passport to create a seller account on Amazon for them. They said a business account can be created either by my passport and address, or by a company in turn created by my personal id and bank account. They will manage the business themselves without me doing anything. All the proceeds of the business go to the denomination of the church, paying for its running and growth.
What's the risk that I may face, if I let others use my identity to sell things on Amazon? Suppose if they are not honest, or if honest but not 100% skillful at handling the business.
They said they have opened multiple seller accounts in the names of other people in the denomination. I was wondering what likely reasons that an organization would create multiple sellers' accounts on Amazon either at the same time or one after the closing of the previous?