Simplified setup:

Private company,

3 shareholders own respectively 40, 25 and 25% of the shares.

The company bought back some of its shares and now own the remaining 10%.

We find a nice cash buyer, who agrees to purchase the company entirely, for a nice round $1,000,000.

I understand the three shareholders will get an amount of cash proportional to their shareholding:

Shareholder 1 will get (1,000,000*40%=) $400,000 for its shares.

Shareholder 2 will get (1,000,000*25%=) $250,000 for its shares.

Shareholder 3 will get (1,000,000*25%=) $250,000 for its shares.

What happend to the remaining cash ($100,000) corresponding to the 10% of shares the company owned?

Is is shared (proportionaly to their respective holding) between the shareholders?

The company in question is in Belgium but I am interested in answers from any jurisdiction.