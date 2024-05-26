Why someone that I've been on a relationship foe the last 4 months was asking me to log in into his bank account and make a wire transfer to another account because he has no network where he lives (south Korea), I've made 2 tranfers and for the 3rd one the account was on hold of course i contacted the bank by chat and they told me it was because the account was login in another country ( united states) and the only way to unfreeze the account its to make a payment of 3 thousand dollars by cash app. And then after the account is activated they will refund the money to the bank account that was on hold.
Why someone that I've been dating for the last 4 months then asks me to make a transfer for him?
-
2Have you ever met this person? You're being scammed.– littleadv23 mins ago
-
Does this answer your question? I am asked to complete my withdrawal transaction with COT fee of 1200 dollars– littleadv22 mins ago
1 Answer
Unless you have interacted with this person substantially in person (not by chat or video or text) then you are being scammed.
It is an unfortunate fact that many scammers are prepared to act like they are "in a relationship" with someone online for many months before finally asking for money. The large amounts of money that people are willing to give to people they think love them makes it worthwhile putting the months of effort in. (Although they are also interacting with many 'lovers" online at once, so it is not as much effort as all that.)
No real bank requires you to pay up front like that. The linked answer will explain the details of the scam.
You can read up on how romance scammers work in this article or plenty of others.