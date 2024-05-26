Unless you have interacted with this person substantially in person (not by chat or video or text) then you are being scammed.

It is an unfortunate fact that many scammers are prepared to act like they are "in a relationship" with someone online for many months before finally asking for money. The large amounts of money that people are willing to give to people they think love them makes it worthwhile putting the months of effort in. (Although they are also interacting with many 'lovers" online at once, so it is not as much effort as all that.)

No real bank requires you to pay up front like that. The linked answer will explain the details of the scam.

You can read up on how romance scammers work in this article or plenty of others.