This investment returns calc, which seems to be widely used, explicitly states that contributions are made at the beginning of each period. If I enter:
- 10 years
- 7% RoR
- $10,000 initial investment
- $1,000 additional investment per year
- 3% expected inflation
- 0% tax rate
- Show all totals after inflation
It generates Year 1 activity of: $970.87 investment, $456.31 return, for an ending balance of $11,427.18
If the contribution is indeed made at the beginning of the period, shouldn't it be as-entered, as $1,000? Since the inflation has not occurred yet.
If I were to run that in a spreadsheet, it would generate Year 1 activity of: $1,000 investment, $427.18 return, for an ending balance of $11,427.18.
The
$427.18 = (10000+1000)*((7%-3%)/(1+3%))
So the end balances match but the underlying elements differ. Which is correct and why?