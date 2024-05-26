This investment returns calc, which seems to be widely used, explicitly states that contributions are made at the beginning of each period. If I enter:

10 years

7% RoR

$10,000 initial investment

$1,000 additional investment per year

3% expected inflation

0% tax rate

Show all totals after inflation

It generates Year 1 activity of: $970.87 investment, $456.31 return, for an ending balance of $11,427.18

If the contribution is indeed made at the beginning of the period, shouldn't it be as-entered, as $1,000? Since the inflation has not occurred yet.

If I were to run that in a spreadsheet, it would generate Year 1 activity of: $1,000 investment, $427.18 return, for an ending balance of $11,427.18.

The $427.18 = (10000+1000)*((7%-3%)/(1+3%))

So the end balances match but the underlying elements differ. Which is correct and why?