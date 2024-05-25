I'm having an issue with my bank: I received money from abroad (paid via revolut in Lithuania afaik) to my UK bank (the cooperative bank)

The money was credited to my account and all seemed fine until a few days later when I got an email from the "foreign" department saying they hadn't actually received the payment and if they didn't in the next 5 days they'd take the money out of my account.

I got in touch with the sender, who got in touch with their bank and has sent me a pdf of the transactions for the transfer and I'm trying to understand what has happened and how to fix it.

On the pdf it shows that jo Morgan chase rejected the cover but I don't know what that means or if it matters. It shows my bank received the money but they're saying they didn't.

A few days after thr first email my bank account got attacked by fraud, and was drained. Most of the money has been recovered but it's obviously very weird and makes me wonder if their systems have been compromised to not have accurate records and to let 100s of transactions go through in a short amount of time without fraud detection kicking in.

Any advice on what could be the issue on the international payment, and what I'm allowed to do? What happens if I just transfer the money for example? Are they allowed to take it back?

Thanks