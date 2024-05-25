I have had a doubt, it would be really appreciated if someone could clear it to me. if there are 1000 shares of a company ABC in the stock market, and I purchase 300. Does that mean I own, 30% of the company, what is the difference between shares that I own of the company and shares a person owns of that company, but in the stock market, what is the difference between shares listed in the IPO and inherent shares between initial starters of the company. Please can someone explain step by step by taking a scenario or a situation. It would be helpful.