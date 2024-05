I am trading stocks in Interactive Broker and crypto in Binance. One way to manage my risk is setting STP sell orders in my long positions. But there are times (particularly in crypto) that a ticker can drop down 5 - 8% and within 30 mins it rises back up. Is there any way or using any tool so I can issue a STP sell order (or a market sell order at that moment) only when a ticker drop below X price for Y amount of time?

Thank you.