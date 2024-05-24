I have recently discovered that my insurance company has been charging me for insurance as if my rental property is commercial property, which increases the premium significantly every year. Other insurance companies have quoted me less based on DP3 insurance. Is this appropriate or can I ask for reimbursement of overpayment?
Modified today
Viewed 9 times
Please specify the location of the property. Countries and states handle insurance differently.– mhoran_psprep21 mins ago
