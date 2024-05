I have a double-entry bookkeeping and entered for example 1000 eur (which is right) under account X: other expenses, but it has to be under account Y: intangible assets. This is for the year 2022.

I need to "move" the amount from "other expenses" to "intangible assets" for the previous year, and also balance some other necessary entry so that I do not get the 1000 appearing anywhere else. Simply crediting and debiting the previous account does not work.

Anyone? Thank you,