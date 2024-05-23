I am new to trading a finding it difficult to understand the below. Can anyone please clarify? Thanks in advance

As per the attached screenshot at 12:09 PM today i have cancelled ‘Cover Order’ which i have placed along with the buy order at ‘9:19 AM’. But the ‘Sell’ order status is showing as ‘Complete’ instead of ‘Cancelled’ is this correct?

As per the attached screenshot at 3:15 PM there is buy order with 0 price though i haven’t placed that order it is still popping up. Can any one explain why the order triggered?

Since the ‘Cover Order’ which i cancelled is showing as ‘Complete’ and the Buy order which i haven’t created is triggered for ‘0’ price and the status of it is also complete. The profit and loss got manipulated though i sold for more and bought for less. Is my understanding correct or am i missing anything?

Due to the above-mentioned issues my overall buy and sell got manipulated (See Screenshots) and more ‘brokerage and charges’ deducted from my account. Is my understanding correct or am i missing anything?

