Imagine I consign items to a charity consignment store. They sell all the items for $100 and send me a check for $60. They are a charity (501C-3) and kept 40% of the sale, so is the 40% Tax deductible?
2 Answers
Always start with the receipt you get from them. They will want to document their income and expenses. If you donate enough stuff they will want to provide documentation that you can use to file your taxes.
You have options.
- Donate the item and be able to itemize the Fair Market Value. You will need receipts if you donate enough stuff.
- Sell on consignment, keep some and donate a portion of what they sell the item for. You will need the detailed receipt to determine how much can be itemized.
Note I use the term itemize to reinforce that unless you have enough itemized deductions none of this matters.
US-based answer, since you cited US tax code:
If you donated the goods outright rather than having money returned to you, you would be able to deduct their Fair Market Value (in their current condition, of course).
So my uninformed opinion is that, yes, you should be able to deduct FMV minus your share. And what it sells for is, by definition, a fair market value.
Or, more explicitly, deduct the FMV and report the $40 income, which comes out to the same thing and might be clearer for auditing purposes.
But I am neither an accountant nor a tax lawyer. I'd feel pretty comfortable doing it that way, but I could be completely wrong.