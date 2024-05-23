US-based answer, since you cited US tax code:

If you donated the goods outright rather than having money returned to you, you would be able to deduct their Fair Market Value (in their current condition, of course).

So my uninformed opinion is that, yes, you should be able to deduct FMV minus your share. And what it sells for is, by definition, a fair market value.

Or, more explicitly, deduct the FMV and report the $40 income, which comes out to the same thing and might be clearer for auditing purposes.

But I am neither an accountant nor a tax lawyer. I'd feel pretty comfortable doing it that way, but I could be completely wrong.